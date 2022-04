Ayton accumulated 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans.

It was the fourth time in six games against the Pels that Ayton scored more than 20 points. The fourth-year center averaged 20.5 points, 9.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in the first round, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a second-round clash with the Mavericks beginning Monday in Phoenix.