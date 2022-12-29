Ayton closed Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Wizards with 31 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

With Devin Booker (groin) unavailable, Ayton stepped up for the Suns and set a new season scoring high. The fifth-year center has looked good since returning from a minor ankle injury earlier this month, averaging 22.8 points, 10.3 boards and 0.8 blocks in the last six games while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor, and Phoenix will need to lean on Ayton heavily with Booker out for at least the next four weeks.