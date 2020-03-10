Suns' Deandre Ayton: Hopes to play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) went through shootaround Tuesday morning, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. "We'll see how he feels tonight," coach Monty Williams said of Ayton. "Hopefully he can go."
The big man has already missed the last two games, but he looks to be trending in the right direction as Tuesday's game approaches. The Suns will likely wait until closer to game-time to issue an update on his status.
