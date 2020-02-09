Suns' Deandre Ayton: Huge double-double in loss

Ayton managed 28 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Ayton turned in another dominant performance Saturday, falling one rebound short of an elusive 20-20 game. He has been a top-20 player over the past month despite managing to get to the line only 2.5 times per game. As soon as he figures out how to increase his volume from the charity stripe, he could be knocking on the door of first-round value.