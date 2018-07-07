Suns' Deandre Ayton: Impressive in Vegas Summer League debut
Ayton totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2018 first overall pick came close to a double-double in his first taste of NBA action, flashing his diverse skill set on multiple plays. Ayton logged his first points on a nifty alley-oop from Shaquille Harrison, and he later fought through multiple players for a tip-in off an offensive rebound. Ayton also sank a challenging mid-range jumper, his one basket that came from outside the paint. It was a solid debut overall, and the talented seven-footer will undoubtedly look to get increasingly involved in coming games.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...