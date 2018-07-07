Suns' Deandre Ayton: Impressive in Vegas Summer League debut

Ayton totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 2018 first overall pick came close to a double-double in his first taste of NBA action, flashing his diverse skill set on multiple plays. Ayton logged his first points on a nifty alley-oop from Shaquille Harrison, and he later fought through multiple players for a tip-in off an offensive rebound. Ayton also sank a challenging mid-range jumper, his one basket that came from outside the paint. It was a solid debut overall, and the talented seven-footer will undoubtedly look to get increasingly involved in coming games.