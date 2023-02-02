Ayton totaled 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 loss to Atlanta.

Ayton was one of only two Phoenix players to hit the 20-point mark in the loss, and he reached that total on an efficient 9-for-12 shooting line. The big man also led the team with nine boards, but he didn't produce any defensive stats for the fourth time in his past seven games. Ayton's subpar shot-blocking numbers hurt his value in fantasy, but you could do much worse than a center who is averaging a double-double (17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds) on the season.