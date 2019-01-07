Suns' Deandre Ayton: Keeps rolling in Sunday's loss
Ayton generated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
The rookie center continues to churn out solid production on the majority of nights, and Sunday's effort saw him bounce back to more of his usual level of usage after a sharp downturn on Friday against the Clippers. Ayton had taken a season-low three shot attempts over 27 minutes in that contest, which led to a meager four-point output. The 20-year-old remains a threat for a double-double any time he takes the floor and has been mostly adept at avoiding foul trouble, making him a coveted asset across all season-long formats and in daily leagues.
