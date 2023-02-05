Ayton ended with 31 points (13-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pistons.

Ayton missed only two field-goal attempts all night and recorded his ninth double-double in the last 12 games. While this kind of shooting efficiency isn't going to stick around, his usage should continue to have a positive impact. He has made at least nine shots in four of his last five contests. The 2018 top draft pick also added a block for the second straight game, and fantasy managers would love to see him improve more in this category.