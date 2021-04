Ayton posted 26 points (10-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Ayton is playing as well as any center in the league currently, and he's peaking at the right time as the Suns prepare for a push to overtake the Jazz in the West. Thursday marked his sixth double-double out of seven games played, and his 26 points in the win matched his second-best scoring total of the season.