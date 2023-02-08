Ayton closed with 35 points (14-18 FG, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Nets.

Ayton led all Suns players in scoring and rebounds, posting his second straight 30-point double-double performance. Ayton has finished with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds on three occasions this year.