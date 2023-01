Ayton (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ayton has missed the last three games due to an illness, but he returned to practice Wednesday and will likely be back in action a day later. He's posted double-doubles in five of his last six appearances, averaging 17.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.7 minutes per game over that stretch.