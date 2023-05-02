Ayton posted 14 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 97-87 loss to Denver in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Ayton delivered another efficient performance in Game 2, but just like in Game 1, he failed to reach the 15-point mark and couldn't record double-digit rebounds. There's no question that dealing with Nikola Jokic has been quite a challenge for Ayton. While he remains valuable in DFS and playoff-based formats, there's no question his impact has been diminished compared to the one he had against the Clippers in the first round. There's a chance that changes in Game 3, however, as he could be in line for more offensive touches in the event Chris Paul (groin) ends up missing Friday's contest.