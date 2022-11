Ayton ended Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 16 minutes.

Although Ayton's services were unnecessary, he did what he could in the 16 minutes he was given. Ayton gave way to Dario Saric and Jock Landale for most of the game.