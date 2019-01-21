Suns' Deandre Ayton: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Ayton is still nursing a left ankle injury that he picked up over the weekend, leaving his status for Tuesday's game up in the air. Look for his availability to clear up closer to tipoff. If Ayton is forced to miss a second straight game, Richaun Holmes (foot) and Dragan Bender are candidates to enjoy an uptick in minutes.
