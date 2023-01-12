Ayton (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ayton was listed out initially on the team's previous two injury reports, so the big man's upgrade to questionable seemingly gives him a reasonable shot to retake the floor. If that's the case, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would presumably see a reduction in minutes.