Ayton notched 14 points (7-10 FG) and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Ayton got in foul trouble early, and the Suns looked like a different team while he was on the bench. His absence allowed the Clippers back into contention after building a double-digit lead, but he finally returned for six minutes in the fourth quarter as the Suns pulled away. Unsurprisingly, Ayton's plus-minus was +15 in the Game 2 win.