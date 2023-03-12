Ayton supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 loss to the Kings.

Though his workload was limited in the Suns' first game without Kevin Durant (ankle) in Thursday's 132-101 blowout win over the Thunder, Ayton displayed what kind of production he's capable of providing sans Durant in a more competitive contest. While Josh Okogie, Terrence Ross and Torrey Craig are likely to benefit the most from a playing-time standpoint while Durant is out, Ayton and Chris Paul should absorb most of Durant's vacated usage while stepping up as secondary scorers behind Devin Booker.