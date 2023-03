Ayton supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 loss to the Kings.

Although Ayton has struggled to get a double-double streak going, he's hit the milestone in six of his last 10 games. Over that span, he averaged 17.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.