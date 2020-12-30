Ayton recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 101 FT), 12 rebounds and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Pelicans.

Ayton picked up the slack inside on a night where Devin Booker and Chris Paul were uncharacteristically absent offensively. Even with the offensive deficiencies, the Suns still beat the Pelicans handily, which is a testament to Phoenix's depth throughout the roster. Expectations are high for Ayton in his third season, and he's expected to average a double-double as he did in his two previous seasons in the league.