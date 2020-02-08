Suns' Deandre Ayton: Low output vs. Rockets

Ayton finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six boards, four assists and two blocks in 24 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.

Ayton finished with a disappointing line despite a favorable matchup on paper against an undersized Rockets team. Still, Ayton's decrease in numbers could be attributed to Phoenix's early lead, causing him to get more rest in the first night of the back-to-back. He'll face the Nuggets on Saturday.