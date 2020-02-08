Suns' Deandre Ayton: Low output vs. Rockets
Ayton finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six boards, four assists and two blocks in 24 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.
Ayton finished with a disappointing line despite a favorable matchup on paper against an undersized Rockets team. Still, Ayton's decrease in numbers could be attributed to Phoenix's early lead, causing him to get more rest in the first night of the back-to-back. He'll face the Nuggets on Saturday.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.