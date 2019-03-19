Suns' Deandre Ayton: Magnificent in losing effort Monday
Ayton amassed 25 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-101 loss to Chicago.
Ayton assumed the role of defensive stopper Monday, compiling a career-best six combined steals and blocks. He added another double-double and continues to put together quite a rookie resume. Ayton saw a slight increase in playing time with Richaun Holmes (quad) missing a second straight game. There has been no indication the Suns will shut any player down over the closing weeks and Ayton should continue to flirt with top-30 value moving forward.
