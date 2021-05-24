Ayton scored 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed 16 boards and swatted one shot over 37 minutes in a 99-90 victory in Game 1 of the Suns' first-round playoff series against the Lakers on Sunday.

Ayton dominated the Lakers' big men Sunday, finishing with his highest rebound total since March 23 and missing only one field-goal attempt en route to 21 points. The offensive output was a nice development after Ayton finished with single-digit scoring in three of his last four regular-season contests. The third-year center figures to be matched up against both Andre Drummond and Anthony Davis at times throughout the series, so his ability to produce would be a big boon toward the Suns' chances of advancing beyond the first round.