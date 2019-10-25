Suns' Deandre Ayton: May be facing 25-game ban

Ayton could be suspended for 25 games for violating NBA's Anti-Drug policy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ayton hasn't been officially suspended just yet, but the league has informed the team of the looming ban after he failed a test for a diuretic, per Wojnarowski. His status for Friday's matchups in Denver is in question at this point, and more information should become available within the next 24 hours.