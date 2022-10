Ayton chipped in 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 win over the Clippers.

Ayton supplied a pedestrian night, but this is a realistic expectation for Ayton's floor -- symbolizing the value he brings to fantasy lineups. Ayton has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 59.1 percent from the field through three contests to open the season.