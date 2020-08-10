Ayton missed his mandatory COVID-19 test Sunday and is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.

There's a lack of clarity with regard to Ayton's status, but Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Ayton was re-tested Monday morning and is expected to be cleared to rejoin the team when the results return. Reading between the lines, it's possible that Ayton could be available at some point Monday, if the results come back clean before the end of the game. The Suns opted to start Dario Saric at center in Ayton's place.