Suns' Deandre Ayton: Misses some practices due to back soreness
Ayton missed a couple of practices due to back soreness but will play during summer league, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton's soreness doesn't seem serious, as there is no concern about his summer league availability and he was able to go through a workout Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will look to start his career off with a bang when he debuts Friday against the Mavericks.
