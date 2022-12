Ayton (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton left Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a left ankle injury. While the 24-year-old big man hasn't received an official injury designation for Thursday's game, his absence from practice leaves his status in doubt. If Ayton is unavailable against the Clippers, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale will likely see extended minutes in the frontcourt.