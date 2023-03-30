Ayton registered 10 points (5-9 FG), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Although Ayton matched his highest total of the season with three blocks in Wednesday's victory, he was held in check on the boards while posting his lowest scoring total since March 3. However, the 24-year-old hasn't had significant workload restrictions over his two appearances since returning from a four-game absence, as he's averaged 29.5 minutes per game over his last two outings.