Ayton (illness) finished with 19 points (6-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to the illness, Ayton started and took on his usual minutes and delivered a supremely impressive line for managers in points leagues. However, thanks in large part to the horrid shooting from the field and the mediocre showing from the free-throw line on high volume, Ayton's line was less valuable in category leagues. Ayton's efficiency should improve in the games to come, and the fact that he received a normal minutes load in his first game back in action should be reason enough for his managers to activate him again across all formats.