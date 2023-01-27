Ayton finished with 19 points (6-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Ayton ended with more shots than points scored, but he still salvaged what was an inefficient scoring night with an elite effort on the glass. He ended just one rebound shy of tying his season-best mark in the category and notched his 23rd double-double of the season. Ayton is averaging 17.0 points and 12.3 boards per game across eight January appearances.