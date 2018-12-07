Suns' Deandre Ayton: Muted performance off the bench
Ayton finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to Portland.
Ayton came off the bench Thursday, apparently due to a pre-game illness. He still played 27 minutes, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Suns are terrible at the moment and Ayton appears unenthusiastic, perhaps also a contributing factor to his benching. He is lost on the defensive end of the floor and for his owners, this is an extremely frustrating situation. There is likely no way you can sell-high on him and as such a high draft pick was likely used to get him, patience is going to be required moving forward.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Could miss Thursday's contest•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ekes out double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores team-high 19 points Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Puts up 25 and 13 in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...