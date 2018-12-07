Suns' Deandre Ayton: Muted performance off the bench

Ayton finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to Portland.

Ayton came off the bench Thursday, apparently due to a pre-game illness. He still played 27 minutes, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Suns are terrible at the moment and Ayton appears unenthusiastic, perhaps also a contributing factor to his benching. He is lost on the defensive end of the floor and for his owners, this is an extremely frustrating situation. There is likely no way you can sell-high on him and as such a high draft pick was likely used to get him, patience is going to be required moving forward.