Ayton logged 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ayton led the team in rebounds en route to a double-double performance that was two boards and five points shy of a 20-20 outing. Ayton has tallied at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in three games this year.