Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in defeat

Ayton generated 16 points (8-13 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Ayton was solid down low once again despite the tough matchup versus Steven Adams. The top overall pick's scoring was a welcome improvement from the eight-point tally he'd produced Wednesday versus the Magic, a game in which he uncharacteristically took only seven shot attempts. Ayton continues to reward fantasy owners with superior production in both points and rebounds, as he'd posted five straight double-doubles prior the game versus Orlando, exceeding 20 points in four of those performances. Moreover, he's notably complemented his numbers in those areas with a quartet of multi-block performances in his last nine games.