Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in defeat
Ayton generated 16 points (8-13 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Ayton was solid down low once again despite the tough matchup versus Steven Adams. The top overall pick's scoring was a welcome improvement from the eight-point tally he'd produced Wednesday versus the Magic, a game in which he uncharacteristically took only seven shot attempts. Ayton continues to reward fantasy owners with superior production in both points and rebounds, as he'd posted five straight double-doubles prior the game versus Orlando, exceeding 20 points in four of those performances. Moreover, he's notably complemented his numbers in those areas with a quartet of multi-block performances in his last nine games.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominant performance in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 26 points in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double against Knicks•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 17th double-double in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sees notable downturn in win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...