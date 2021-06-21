Ayton finished Sunday's Game 1 win over the Clippers with 20 points (10-14 FG), nine rebounds and two assists.

The third-year big man has played his role nearly perfectly in the postseason, operating as a high-volume rebounder and ultra-efficient finisher at the rim for a Suns team that's now reeled off eight consecutive victories. Ayton's 10 made field goals were his most since Game 3 against the Lakers in Round 1, and he narrowly missed what would have been his fourth double-double in the last five games. If DFS managers have one complaint, however, it's likely Ayton's lack of defensive production (one block, two steals in his last seven games).