Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in loss

Ayton posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Ayton narrowly missed a double-double in Thursday's loss, scoring his fewest points in his last six games and attempting his fewest shots in his last seven games. It was a disappointing night by Ayton's recent standards, as he had averaged 17.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in his last six contests, but the number-one pick in the 2018 draft will have better games to come.