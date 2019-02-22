Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in loss
Ayton posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Ayton narrowly missed a double-double in Thursday's loss, scoring his fewest points in his last six games and attempting his fewest shots in his last seven games. It was a disappointing night by Ayton's recent standards, as he had averaged 17.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in his last six contests, but the number-one pick in the 2018 draft will have better games to come.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another efficient performance•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 23 points in loss Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Submits another double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in return•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: To start with no restrictions•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...