Ayton recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in the 112-97 win over New Orleans on Tuesday.

Ayton fell one rebound shy of his second double-double of the series and 32nd of the season. The fourth-year big man is still up to 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest through the first five games of the series.