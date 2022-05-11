Ayton put up 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in the 110-80 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Ayton saw just 22 minutes after picking up two quick fouls in the first half but was still one rebound shy of his third straight double-double of the series and fourth of the postseason. The fourth-year center will look to help Phoenix close out the series on Thursday.