Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in win
Ayton provided 18 points (9-19 FG), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
It was another typically strong night for the rookie, who's been remarkably consistent while validating his status as the first overall pick in last June's draft. The 20-year-old has scored at least 16 points in five of the first six games of March, and he's supplemented the offense with a pair of double-digit rebound efforts. Moreover, Ayton has pulled down no fewer than six rebounds in 16 consecutive games, making him a legitimate double-double threat any time he steps on the floor.
