Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nears double-double

Ayton had 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 100-92 win over the Hornets.

Ayton has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances since the end of his 25-game suspension earlier in the season, but he has been just one rebound away from a double-double in each of the last three. Ayton has been coming off the bench in four of the Suns' last seven games but even if he remains on that role, he should be a valuable fantasy asset across all formats.