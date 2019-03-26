Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nine points, seven rebounds in loss

Ayton finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and a block over 31 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Jazz on Monday.

Shockingly, Ayton was the Suns' second-leading scorer on a night where Devin Booker was the only member of the team to score in double-digits. Ayton has had a strong rookie campaign, averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Monday's stat line was a result of game flow, and the 2018 number-one pick should be back to form when the Suns take on the Wizards on Wednesday.