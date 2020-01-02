Suns' Deandre Ayton: Not on minutes limit

Ayton will come off the bench but won't be held to a minutes limit for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Although he's coming off the bench, it appears as though Ayton's back to his usual standard of health. He played 20 minutes Tuesday, in his return from a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain, and, barring any setbacks, will likely return to the starting unit fairly soon.