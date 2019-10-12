Suns' Deandre Ayton: Not playing Saturday

Ayton will not play Saturday against Portland due to rest purposes, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton will get the night off as the Suns try to keep him relatively fresh for the regular season. In his two preseason appearances, he's averaging 27.6 fantasy points across 22.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories