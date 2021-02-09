Ayton provided 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Ayton faced an uphill battle against Andre Drummond Monday, a player he has struggled against throughout his career. Ayton flipped the script with an excellent stat line in the win. Although their numbers were about the same, Ayton outclassed Drummond with a renewed aggressiveness under the basket, a quality that has sometimes eluded the talented youngster.