Ayton scored 22 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds while swatting a pair of shots in a win over the Nuggets on Friday.

After producing only four points against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Thursday, Ayton bounced back with a season-high 22 points while making 10 of 13 shots from the field in Friday's victory. He also collected 11 boards to register his third double-double in his last four contests.