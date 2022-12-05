Ayton totaled 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 victory over the Spurs.

Ayton led Phoenix in scoring, rebounds and shots made during Sunday's blowout victory, posting his eighth double-double over the last 10 games. Ayton has scored 25 or more points with 10 or more rebounds four times this season.