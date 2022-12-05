Ayton totaled 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 victory over the Spurs.
Ayton led Phoenix in scoring, rebounds and shots made during Sunday's blowout victory, posting his eighth double-double over the last 10 games. Ayton has scored 25 or more points with 10 or more rebounds four times this season.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles against Rockets•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records another double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores season-high 28 points•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 14/15 double-double in win•