The Suns matched Ayton's maximum offer sheet given by the Pacers on Thursday, and he will stay in Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After Ayton received the largest offer sheet in NBA history from the Pacers, the Suns agreed to match the offer, meaning that the center will stay in Phoenix on a four-year, $133 million deal. The former No. 1 pick from the 2018 NBA Draft will likely retain a role similar to the one that he had last season, where he averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.5 minutes of action. Expect Ayton to stay with the Suns for the foreseeable future as the big man has full veto power on any trades next season.