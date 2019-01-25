Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out Friday

Ayton (ankle) will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It will be the fourth straight contest in which Ayton will be inactive for due to a lingering left ankle sprain. Sunday's matchup against the Lakers will be the next chance that the Arizona product could return although its unlikely. Richaun Holmes (foot) may return to the lineup Friday and will presumably start if he's able too. Otherwise, Dragan Bender will probably garner another start against Denver with Quincy Acy serving as the backup.