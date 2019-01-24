Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out Thursday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Ayton will remain on the sidelines for the third straight game while he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. With Richaun Holmes (foot) out again as well, Dragan Bender will start at center while Quincy Acy serves as the backup.

More News
Our Latest Stories