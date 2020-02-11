Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out

Ayton (ankle) won't play Monday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Ayton was downgraded to doubtful just hours before tipoff, and he's since been ruled out for Monday's clash. The Suns will be thin at center with Ayton, Aron Baynes (hip) and Frank Kaminsky (kneecap) all out.

More News
Our Latest Stories