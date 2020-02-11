Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (ankle) won't play Monday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Ayton was downgraded to doubtful just hours before tipoff, and he's since been ruled out for Monday's clash. The Suns will be thin at center with Ayton, Aron Baynes (hip) and Frank Kaminsky (kneecap) all out.
