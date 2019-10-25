Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially slapped with suspension
The NBA announced Thursday night that Ayton has been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.
The Suns were made aware of the looming suspension earlier in the night, and the league officially announced Ayton's ban shortly after. The former first-round pick will likely work to shorten the sentence, though as of right now, he won't be eligible to return until Dec. 17 against the Clippers. With Ayton out of the picture, look for Aron Baynes, Frank Kaminsky and Cheick Diallo to pick up the slack, in that order.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...