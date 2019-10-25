Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially slapped with suspension

The NBA announced Thursday night that Ayton has been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

The Suns were made aware of the looming suspension earlier in the night, and the league officially announced Ayton's ban shortly after. The former first-round pick will likely work to shorten the sentence, though as of right now, he won't be eligible to return until Dec. 17 against the Clippers. With Ayton out of the picture, look for Aron Baynes, Frank Kaminsky and Cheick Diallo to pick up the slack, in that order.